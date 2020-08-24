'This is nonsense' - Bayer Leverkusen slam suggestion Kai Havertz to Chelsea is done

Bayer Levekuson sporting director Rudi Voller has dismissed talk that Kai Havertz is on the verge of a Chelsea move as "nonsense".

According to reports in Germany. Chelsea have finally made a breakthrough in talks with Leverkusen to sign Havertz and will make the midfielder their club-record signing.

The big spending Premier League side have been locked in negotiations with Leverkusen for months to try and agree a deal for the 21-year-old, who is rated as one of Germany’s outstanding young players.

According to Sport Bild, Chelsea will pay €80m (£72m) up front plus a further €20m (£18m) in bonuses, making the total value of the deal £90m.

Voller, however, abruptly denied any such deal is in place.

"This is nonsense," Voller told DPA when asked about Havertz's pending move to Chelsea.

Voller, in an interview, with Sport Buzzer over the weekend, reiterated that Bayer do not need to sell Havertz, and would be happy if the talented midfielder decided to stay in Germany for another year.

"There is nothing new in this regard, and we are still very relaxed about it," Voller added.

Of course, we would be very happy if he stayed for another year. It is clear that the departure of such a player, despite the high transfer fee, always means a loss - see Leipzig and [Timo] Werner.

