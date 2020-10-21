Thomas Partey's family were ecstatic watching the Ghana international make his Arsenal debut on television at the weekend.

The 27-year-old made his Premier League debut as a second-half substitute for Granit Xhaka in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

And when the highly-rated midfielder did came on in the 82nd minute, Partey's family were delighted with his introduction.

Partey could make his first Arsenal start against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted on Saturday he was tempted to start Partey against City.

He told Sky Sports pre-match: "Obviously we were tempted but he had a day and a half of training.

"There was a lot of new things, a lot of establishing himself here, we need to be a little bit patient and respect some timings as well."

