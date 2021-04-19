Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he wants to be a part of the "hardest competition" in football and insists it is too early to pass judgement on the European Super League.

Chelsea are listed as one of the 12 founding members of the breakaway league announced on Sunday evening , but Tuchel refused to give his own personal opinion over the developments.

“I know it since yesterday but I’m here to be in the hardest competition," he told reporters ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brighton on Tuesday night.

"That’s why I came here. that’s what I love, to play the toughest competitions in Europe. That’s why I’m at Chelsea.

“I don’t get involved with all these subjects around us, I’m a bit sad all these subjects are there now, I thought we could talk about Man City and more important the Brighton game. That’s maybe not the case today.

“I want to play these club competitions, I trust the club to make the right decisions and it’s too early to judge everything and it’s not my part. On my badge from Chelsea it says I have to play my role. My role is to be a coach, to be focused and we have an important game coming up tomorrow.

"There are many emotional reactions out there which I can understand but I honestly don’t know enough to judge it, I don’t know the details and I was clearly, obviously not involved, my players were not involved in the decision-making.

Maybe it’s a good thing to step back, don’t give our opinions and don’t lose our head about this because this is clearly a thing between the clubs and we have to make sure we fight for the goals that we still have this season.

Tuchel insists his squad had to remain focused on their upcoming matches and not be "distracted" by news of the club potentially playing in a brand new competition from August.

He added: "I think so [the club will explain more about the Super League to players]. I think like me the players trust the club, we are employees of the club, and I think it is best not to get involved in sports politics. This is above our heads.

"It’s maybe impossible to not be influenced by it and hopefully we can stay calm like we are here in Cobham and can influence the players so they don’t get distracted."

