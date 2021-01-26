Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as their new manager after the sacking of Frank Lampard on Monday.

Tuchel, who has signed an 18-month contract at Stamford Bridge "with the possibility of an extension", will take charge of Wednesday's match with Wolves.

The German has been out of work since being fired by Paris Saint-Germain over Ligue 1's winter break, with Mauricio Pochettino replacing him in the French capital.

Tuchel takes over a squad bereft of confidence. Having climbed to the summit of the Premier League earlier this season, Chelsea have won just two of their last eight league matches.

"I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff," Tuchel told the club's website.

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing."

Prior to taking up the reins at PSG, Tuchel had been in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Mainz in his homeland.

He won a DFB-Pokal during his time at the Westfalenstadion and along with his two Ligue 1 titles at PSG, he led the French side to their first-ever Champions League final last season, where they lost to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "It is never easy to change head coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel.

"There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the club."

