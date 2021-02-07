Thomas Tuchel has given fitness updates on Thiago Silva and Timo Werner, and revealed Christian Pulisic missed Chelsea’s win at Sheffield United for personal reasons.

Brazil defender Thiago Silva was absent from the 2-1 win over the Blades after damaging a thigh in the 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Thursday, while Werner was replaced with 15 minutes remaining at Bramall Lane.

transfers Chelsea to make late Alaba offer - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 05:30

Tuchel has ruled Thiago Silva out of the FA Cup clash with Barnsley, but feels he could be back to face Southampton later in the month.

“With Thiago, we are fighting for him every day but he will be for sure out for the FA Cup so it will take time,” Tuchel said.

“It will be several days but we set the goal, I would like him back for maybe Southampton, that’s realistic but also ambitious. I know Thiago, he will do everything to be ready as soon as possible but it is a muscle injury so you cannot take any risk.”

Werner’s goal drought continued, but Tuchel was pleased with the German forward’s performance after he played a key role in both goals.

"We are very happy. This was a big step forward," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

"He won the decisive penalty against Tottenham (last week) and today again, and the first goal was an amazing run and an amazing assist. The goals will come if he continues like this. I do not worry."

Tuchel said that Werner had a dead leg but should be back in action quickly.

"It’s not serious," he said. "It is very painful for him in this moment but now, I think he’ll be fine.”

Commenting on Pulisic, Tuchel added: “Christian has some family issues to resolve and family is always first so we decided to give him a rest for this game.”

Premier League Chelsea defender Silva an injury doubt for Sheffield United game 05/02/2021 AT 02:23