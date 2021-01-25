Thomas Tuchel is set to take over as manager of Chelsea following the sacking of Frank Lampard.

News of his potential arrival has been greeted with a mixed reception with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Massimiliano Allegri also linked to the job.

Tuchel boasts trophy-winning pedigree, having won Ligue 1 twice, a Coupe de France and a Coupe de la Ligue during his time in Paris, along with a DFB-Pokal from his two-year stint at Borussia Dortmund.

But how is the former PSG and Dortmund boss viewed in Germany and France? We asked Eurosport France’s Maxime Dupuis and Germany’s Marc Hlusiak for their thoughts.

GERMANY: HE CAN IMPROVE WERNER, HAVERTZ

"Tuchel is an elite head coach, but he is not an easy one to handle for club bosses," Hlusiak explained.

"At Dortmund he gained more points per game (2.12) than Jurgen Klopp (1.90) or Lucien Favre (2.01). In the end he had to leave because of an argument with Hans-Joachim Watzke.

"Tuchel has had his own mind ever since, and even before Dortmund, in Mainz, he was tough to handle for the club.

He is very good with young players, proven at Dortmund and PSG, and for sure can get Timo Werner and Kai Havertz going - and I think he will do that.

"As Havertz and Werner are not the only young players at Chelsea, Tuchel could be just the right pick for the Blues to save their season.

"The question is, how will Roman Abramovich and Tuchel get along with each other?"

FRANCE: IDENTITY COULD BE PROBLEM

"He was nice at the beginning, everything was nice," recalled Dupuis. "But a lot of things changed after the Champions League defeat to Manchester United in March 2019.

"At the end of the day, even with a Champions League final under his belt, Tuchel lost his job because of his feud with [sporting director] Leonardo. Also because he never did what he was supposed to: give an identity to PSG in terms of playing style.

"I may be over-simplifying it but in the end his plan was just: Give the ball to Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. When they weren’t around there was no plan B.

What he did do well was he launched the careers of some of the younger players.

"Concerning Abramovich and Chelsea’s boardroom, they may have surprises. Dortmund knows all about that, and Paris too."

