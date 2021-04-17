Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he is open to speaking with his players over signing new recruits in order to unlock the Blues' potential.

Former manager Frank Lampard splashed the cash last summer bringing in Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech.

But Tuchel says he could have a different approach to the transfer market.

"Once I spoke to a conductor in Germany and he told me when he needs to find a new musician he picks maybe three, but the final decision is with the orchestra," Tuchel said ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City.

"This made total sense to me as they have to play with the new person. I'm brave enough to think what could this mean in recruiting in football."

Timo Werner - FC Chelsea Image credit: Getty Images

Tuchel also posed the idea of having the club select targets before allowing the captain and senior players to also have their picks.

Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League and into the semi-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.

