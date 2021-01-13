Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has joined Bayer Leverkusen from Manchester United on a three-year contract.

United did not disclose the transfer fee but reports in the media said that the German club paid around £1.5 million ($2.05m) for the Netherlands international.

Premier League 'It will be a beautiful game' - Solskjaer, Pogba braced for Liverpool test 9 HOURS AGO

Fosu-Mensah, 23, played 30 games in all competitions for United after making his debut against Arsenal in 2016.

"In the last few days I've talked a lot with the coach, and conversations with Simon Rolfes and Rudi Voller have convinced me that there are great prospects in Leverkusen," Fosu-Mensah, who also played on loan for Fulham and Crystal Palace, said.

"Both for me personally and for us as a team. That will be really exciting."

Fosu-Mensah played in the opening game of the season for United, a loss at home to Crystal Palace, but only made two further appearances. - both in the Champions League against Basaksehir and RB Leipzig.

United are in the title battle, and it is a similar scenario at his new club as Leverkusen are third in the Bundesliga with 29 points after 15 games. They travel to Union Berlin on Friday.

With additional reporting from Reuters

Premier League Rashford the hero (again) as Man Utd go top – The Warm-Up 9 HOURS AGO