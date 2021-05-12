Fernandinho says it is an “honour and a privilege” to guide Manchester City to a first Premier League title as club captain.

The Brazil international is out of contract this summer and there are doubts about whether he will extend his eight year stay in England, but for now, he wants to enjoy the moment.

Football Messi decision will define Barcelona for a generation - The Warm-Up 2 HOURS AGO

Man City fans celebrate title win outside Etihad

“To captain this team is an honour and a privilege because the players have given their all throughout season, whether in training or in matches,” he told the club website.

“The teamwork has been amazing. Football is everything to us and we strive every single day to be as good as we can be in the hope we can bring success to Manchester City.

It’s a really special moment. To be Premier League champions again is something special. I think, as a team captain, (I’ve) guided the team in the right way to achieve this title.

“I’m so happy we can celebrate this title now, it’s a huge achievement for us.”

It is not yet job done for City, who will look to make it a treble winning season when they take on Chelsea in the Champions League final on May 29, having already claimed the League Cup trophy. That game will likely be played in front of supporters, although doubts remain about where the decider will take place.

“We have missed the fans so much,” said Fernandinho, conscious that they have played most of the season behind closed doors.

“We wanted to do this for them. We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too.

Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season.

Fernandinho was keen to point out that it is not just the players and coaching staff which has contributed to their success. Since 2011, City have won 13 major domestic trophies and the midfielder says that is due to the hard work which goes on off the pitch, too.

“There’s a big team behind the team, you know,” he said.

“Maybe people don’t realise the hard work behind the scenes to make the team on the pitch perform well and to play well during the games.

“They have done an amazing job and I think that’s why our team has been so consistent over the last 8, 9 years. We have amazing human beings working for Manchester City. All of the work they’ve done reflects on the pitch, and we are so glad for them.”

Premier League 'The hardest one' - Guardiola praises 'remarkable' City after title win 13 HOURS AGO