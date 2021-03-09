Proof of how far West Ham United have come in 12 months is that manager David Moyes was disappointed with his side's performance in a 2-0 win over Leeds United that sent them into fifth place in the Premier League on Monday.

First-half goals by Jesse Lingard and Craig Dawson secured the points for West Ham who are now two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

Leeds twice had two goals disallowed before West Ham scored and captain Declan Rice said they had "won ugly".

Moyes agreed that it was not the best performance, although he was understandably delighted with the way his side ground out an eighth league win since the turn of the year.

"We were resilient, we didn't play well tonight," Moyes, who helped West Ham avoid relegation last season after replacing Manuel Pellegrini, said.

"Not a good performance by our standards. The players are disappointed.

"Leeds United do a lot to you and make it difficult to play. We had a bit of control but I didn't enjoy it."

West Ham had moved into the top four last month before a defeat by Manchester City and Moyes said the prospect of vying for a Champions League berth was a huge carrot.

"When you get near the top it gives you a big incentive," Moyes said. "I was gutted when we dropped out the top four.

"We are doing really well and having a good season. It could be a great season. I'm not saying we will finish (in the top four) but we need to hang in and see what we can do."

BIELSA SHOULDERS BLAME FOR LEEDS DEFENDING

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa said he had to take some of the blame for his side's defensive failings.

The Yorkshire club, who returned to the Premier League this season after a 16-year absence, are 11th but have the third-worst defensive record, conceding 46 goals in 27 games. Only Crystal Palace (47) and West Bromwich Albion (56) have conceded more.

"When a team concedes as many goals as we do, I can't ignore that reality," Bielsa said.

"Having defenders who have played so well, you wonder why we concede so many.

In this case, there's a responsibility from myself because if you have good footballers to recover the ball and the team concedes, inadvertently the coach is involved.

Leeds host fourth-placed Chelsea on Saturday.

