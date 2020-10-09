No crowds has made the Premier League very weird.

Supporter absence, combined with differing levels of fitness and wildly contrasting schedules between the top six clubs and the rest, is quickly culminating into a wacky season.

As the BBC pointed out, there have been 144 goals in 38 games this season - 40 more than after the first 38 games of the 19/20 campaign.

But amid the turbulence and defensive negligence there are two teams standing making big moves right now: Tottenham and Everton.

Could either team actually win the Premier League this season, though? You bet.

Tottenham: Bale, Mourinho and firepower

Gareth Bale (L) and Jose Mourinho (R) Image credit: Getty Images

Aside from his obvious footballing qualities, Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale has the potential to spearhead a mentality shift to Tottenham that three-time Premier League winning manager Mourinho has been trying to inject into his squad since his arrival in November.

"Win the Premier League, without a doubt," Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett said regarding the Welshman's ambitions on his return to the club where he evolved into an elite player.

There is a collective goal at Spurs to win the Premier League for the first time ever this season and there is an opportunity with Liverpool and Man City floundering.

But if Tottenham are to build on their recent success then keeping players fit, with a gruelling Europa League campaign to contend with, will be vital. Central defence will need to tighten up with wingbacks Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty set to roam forward all season, although outscoring your opponent is the trend in the Premier League this season.

Spurs' emphatic 6-1 win over Manchester United on October 4 was a statement of intent from Mourinho's men while a front three of Bale, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane post-international break provides stiff competition to City and Liverpool's attacking lines.

The north London club's opening day loss came to another team who have got their act together during the pandemic: Everton.

Everton: Calvert-Lewin, Carlo and calmness

Dominic Calvert Lewin (L), Yerry Mina (C) and James Rodriguez (R) Image credit: Getty Images

Everton are flying this season having won their first seven matches in all competitions. It is clear three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti has put his stamp on the team with recruits Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan and James Rodriguez adding style and substance to the Merseyside club who have not won a trophy since the FA Cup in 1995.

Four wins out of a possible four to start the Premier League campaign sets up a tantalising Merseyside derby on October 17, but it is not just the new recruits and a vastly-experienced elite level manager that puts Everton in contention for the title this season. Their 23-year-old striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is flourishing at exactly the right time. Six goals in four Premier League appearances this campaign is quite the start as he reaps the rewards of being fed balls from the likes of Rodriguez and Richarlison.

There is midfield depth at Everton, too, with Fabian Delph, Tom Davies and Gylfi Sigurdsson all options should any of Andre Gomes, Allan or Doucoure not be available.

Questions have been asked over whether Everton's influx of new players can gel, but Ancelotti made a comment that we should perhaps all think about before making any overanalytical point about football.

"A player with quality doesn’t have a problem to adapt,” Ancelotti shrugged after Everton's 4-2 win over Brighton.

"The quality is there. Football is not so complicated, the pitch is always the same, the opponents always have 11 players, the ball is the same and the goal doesn’t move. Football is simple."

As the wild Premier League season continues to grind down the top six, some calmness and quality is what may well see Everton fighting for top spot in May.

