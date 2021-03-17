Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho hopes England counterpart Gareth Southgate will make a “compromise” with Harry Kane to protect him against injury and fatigue.

Barring any surprises, the captain will be named in tomorrow’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

In an already condensed season, Kane has played 44 games for club and country, returning 26 goals so far. Although he insists he will not try and dictate to Southgate how to use his striker, Mourinho’s hoping they can find a middle ground.

"I have no control, if I could choose I would love them all to go because I love my players to be involved in national teams," said Mourinho.

"I think it's a question of pride for them and a plus for us as a club so we like the players to go.

Of course if we could choose we wouldn't like the players to play three matches, but it's not in our hands, it's in the hands of their national team managers.

"I cannot do Gareth's work, the same way Gareth is not trying to do my work.

"He doesn't make any comments about my selection, he doesn't give any public opinion about who I should play or rest or give more minutes to these English players.

He has a good relation with Harry, so that means good communication and, without me in the middle, I hope that in between them they can find some compromise to protect the player a little bit.

Mourinho was even more protective of Son Heung-Min, who suffered a hamstring early in Sunday’s 2-1 north London derby defeat to Arsenal.

The forward has been picked in South Korea’s squad to face Japan in a friendly next week but will not be available to face Dinamo Zagreb in the last-16 of the Europa League on Thursday night.

Mourinho says if Son is ruled out of Sunday’s Premier League game with Aston Villa, he will not be linking up with his international team-mates.

"If we arrived next week and Sonny is injured and we can prove that to the South Korean Football Association, what's he going to do there? Nothing”, said Mourinho.

"So if a player cannot play for the club, he cannot play for the country."

