Tottenham captain Harry Kane said that his side had to be ruthless to ensure they emerged victorious after their 6-1 win over Manchester United.

Spurs went down after just two minutes when Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty but they quickly levelled before going ahead after just seven minutes.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Kane praised their recovery: "What a day for us. We were really on it, mindset wise and in the warm up.

"We go behind after a minute. But it shows the mindset how we responded. Even after the sending off we had to be ruthless. Second half was about being focused and winning comfortably."

Jose Mourinho's side then went on to score another four goals, and Kane was pleased with their relentless approach.

"You never want to go behind early but if you react you can switch the momentum. You have to be up for the big games and be ruthless in both boxes. After that first minute they didn't cause any problems," he explained.

"When you play so many games it is difficult but there is competition for places and togetherness. It is the one last push before the break.

"I just want to keep going. As the season goes by, score as many as I can. Hopefully a few more before the end."

