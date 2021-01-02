Tottenham have released a statement criticising Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso for breaking coronavirus guidelines by attending a family gathering for Christmas .

Photos have emerged online of the Tottenham trio and West Ham's Manuel Lanzini in attendance at a party, which goes against current UK Covid Tier 4 restrictions regarding social mixing.

Premier League Mourinho: I told my players not to sit back 27/12/2020 AT 21:52

Tottenham have condemned their actions.

"We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period," read the Tottenham statement.

"The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example.The matter will be dealt with internally."

Real aim for Camavinga and Alaba double swoop - Euro Papers

Reguilon is on the bench for Tottenham's Premier League match against Leeds on Saturday lunchtime, while Lamela and Lo Celso are not in the matchday squad.

West Ham also released a statement saying they have reminded Lanzini of his responsibilities.

It read: "The club has set the highest possible standards with its protocols and measures relating to Covid-19 so we are disappointed to learn of Manuel Lanzini's actions.

"The matter has been dealt with internally and Manuel has been strongly reminded of his responsibilities."

Jose Mourinho: January signings would be a ‘big surprise’

transfers Ings new contract imminent, Everton line up Khedira coup - Inside Football 18/12/2020 AT 09:57