Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says that the “many Mourinistas around the world” provide him with the motivation to succeed.

Mourinho, one of the game’s most successful-ever managers , was speaking at a promotional event with football fans in Singapore when he was asked what motivates him.

"Honestly, I get my strength from myself,” he began. "But mainly from the people that I love and the people that I know, they love me, even if many of them I don't know them."

I never met them. I used to call them the Mourinistas because in Portugal we use these 'ista' in the end of the name of the club that we love to express to supporters.

“So, for example, if you are from Porto, you say Portista, if you are from Benfica, you say Benfikista. And if you are from Mourinho, we say Mourinista. And I have so many more Mourinistas around the world that I play for them."

Spurs will face Manchester City in the final of the League Cup on April 25 as the club aim to end a trophy drought that has run since a 2008 League Cup win against Chelsea.

