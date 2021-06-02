Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Antonio Conte over becoming their new manager according to reports.

The Italian coach is available following his recent departure from Inter, where he won the Serie A title this season, and The Athletic claims Spurs have now made him the leading candidate to take over the North London club this summer.

Spurs are also reportedly in talks with former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, who has been linked with the North London club since last summer, over a reunion with Conte.

Mauricio Pochettino had previously been Tottenham’s priority following the sacking of Jose Mourinho earlier in the season, but Paris Saint-Germain appear to be holding firm despite the Argentine’s desire to leave.

Conte left Inter after two seasons in which he led the club to their first league title in 11 years, ending the run of nine straight Juventus titles he started as manager in Turin.

The 51-year-old also led Chelsea to the Premier League title in the 2016/17 season before which he coached Italy at Euro 2016.

OUR VIEW

The appointment of Conte would be what Tottenham Hotspur thought the appointment of Mourinho was.

Daniel Levy wanted a statement hire that would cement Spurs’ status as an elite club, but misdirected that ambition towards a manager who is now considered washed up at the top level.

Conte, on the other hand, is fresh from leading Inter to Scudetto glory in Italy. He has been successful in every management job he has held and is up there with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp as one of the best coaches in the game right now.

What’s more, Paratici joining Conte in North London would indicate the sort of joined up thinking that was lacking with the appointment of Mourinho, who was dropped into Spurs without any sort of overarching strategy.

