Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with Sevilla to exchange Erik Lamela plus cash for young Spanish winger Bryan Gil, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sports report that a swap deal is set to be announced which will see the Argentine swap clubs with the 20-year-old, with Sevilla receiving £21.6 million, plus add ons.

Football What's going on with Gareth Bale? - The Warm-Up 24/03/2021 AT 09:02

Having come through the Sevilla youth setup, Gil made his La Liga debut in 2019 against Atletico Madrid.

He made 11 appearances that season, scoring once, before spending the next two seasons on loan.

He had a year at Leganes before being loaned to Eibar for the 2020-21 campaign, wherein he featured 28 times.

Though he was not called up for Luis Enrique’s Euro 2020 side, he has three caps for the national side, and is part of the Spanish squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Lamela signed for Tottenham in 2013 from Roma for £25.8 million, making 177 appearances and scoring 17 goals during his time in north London.

The 29-year-old played 23 times under now-Roma boss Jose Mourinho and interim coach Ryan Mason, his only goal coming in a 2-1 north London derby defeat to Arsenal - a game that he was later sent off in.

It was quality over quantity for the Argentine though, as his audacious ‘rabona’ strike won the Premier League goal of the season award.

Premier League Lamela wonder goal can't hide Spurs' inadequacies - The Warm-Up 15/03/2021 AT 08:48