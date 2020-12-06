Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were the stars of the show yet again as Tottenham went top of the Premier League table after beating Arsenal 2-0 in front of 2,000 fans.

Spurs' clinical counter-attacking display over their fierce rivals sees Jose Mourinho’s side go two points clear at the top of the table - although Liverpool can draw level with them if they beat Wolves in Sunday's evening game. Arsenal, meanwhile, extend their winless league run to four matches as the pressure continues to mount on manager Mikel Arteta.

It was a classic Mourinho performance from the first whistle as Spurs sat deep and waited to hit the Gunners on the counter. The gameplan was perfectly encapsulated in the 13th minute when Kane picked out Son on his left before the South Korea international cut in and sensationally curled his shot past a helpless Bernd Leno from 30 yards out.

Arsenal responded by pushing Tottenham deeper into their own half but, regardless, the hosts extended their lead just before the break. Giovani Lo Celso kickstarted a four vs two situation before Son instinctively laid the ball off to Kane on his blind side and emphatically smashed his 11th north London derby goal – more than any other player - into the roof of the net.

The Gunners came out brightly in the second half but their efforts proved futile. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nodded a free header over the bar and Alexandre Lacazette forced a good save from Hugo Lloris with a header of his own in the 67th minute, but Tottenham held on to a clean sheet against their old rivals and sit pretty at the top of the table.

TALKING POINT – Tottenham are title contenders

It was another Mourinho masterclass as they took control of the game early on and sat on their lead for the entirety of the second half without facing any great danger from a toothless Arsenal side.

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane are undoubtedly the best attacking duo in the Premier League at the moment, but crucially Spurs are also looking defensively resilient which makes it hard not to consider them serious title contenders.

Son Heung-Min (C) celebrates | Tottenham v Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)

The Danish midfielder put in a brilliant defensive shift to help his side deal with waves of Arsenal crosses and broke up attacks throughout the game. He, like so many other Spurs players this season, looked a completely different player to the one that made a disappointing debut against Everton back in September.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris (7), Aurier (6), Alderweireld (7), Dier (7), Reguilon (6), Sissoko (6), Hojbjerg (8), Lo Celso (7), Bergwijn (6), Son (7), Kane (7). Subs: Davies (6), Lucas Moura (N/A), Rodon (N/A).

Arsenal: Leno (6), Bellerin (6), Holding (5), Gabriel (5), Tierney (5), Willian (5), Xhaka (4), Partey (5), Saka (5), Lacazette (6), Aubameyang (5). Subs: Ceballos (6), Nketiah (5).

KEY MOMENTS

13' - WHAT A GOAL!! Spurs 1-0 Arsenal (Son). Son scores an absolute stunner! The South Korea international picks Kane's pass up, cuts inside and whips the ball into the top corner from around 30 yards... Leno had no chance! What a goal! Spurs lead!

45' - GOAL! Spurs 2-0 Arsenal (Kane). Spurs counter with four vs two. Son plays in Kane to his left... and the Englishman rifles the ball into the roof of the net for his 100th Spurs home goal! Another brilliant Tottenham counter-attack pays off!

49' - CLOSE! Arguably Arsenal's best chance of the game. Tierney plays a brilliant cross into the area which Aubameyang meets in the centre of the penalty box, but he nods it over the bar!

67' - GOOD SAVE! Bellerin's cross finds Lacazette at the near post, but his header is parried behind by Lloris! The following corner sees the Arsenal players swarm Lloris but the delivery into the box is poor and Tottenham clear their lines yet again.

84' - SHOT! Aubameyang attempts to unleash a fierce shot on goal from inside the box, but Alderweireld comes to the rescue. The Belgian makes a brilliant sliding block to deny the Gabon international!

KEY STATS

