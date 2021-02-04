A Jorginho penalty earned Chelsea a 1-0 win over a woeful Tottenham on Thursday night as Jose Mourinho suffered back-to-back home defeats for the first time as a manager.

Chelsea dominated the early stages but were gifted the goal that proved to be the winner from the penalty spot after a needless Eric Dier foul on Timo Werner, with Jorginho dispatching the spot kick in the 24th minute.

Tottenham offered next to nothing in attack, with Chelsea, not all that incisive themselves given how much space they were afforded, going the entire match without having been troubled at the back, at all.

The visitors saw out a second win from three under Thomas Tuchel, while the pressure mounts on Mourinho, as Spurs stay seventh, 14 points off top, after the meekest of displays.

With Harry Kane again missing through injury, Mourinho opted to drop Gareth Bale, as Carlos Vinicius was preferred in attack. The Brazilian was a bystander, starved of any service at all in the first half as Chelsea, in second gear, were much the better side.

The tackle from Dier on Werner was foolish in the extreme, kicking out when he had fallen to the ground, sending Werner tumbling. There was no hop, skip nor jump from Jorginho, as he stroked the ball home in style, scoring his fourth league goal of the season.

Little changed after the break, with Spurs offering absolutely no threat in attack. The one chance they did create, Vinicius headed agonisingly wide.

Any equaliser would have been unjust, however, with Mourinho’s side by far second best against his former club. Chelsea go sixth, and will not have an easier evening all season.

TALKING POINT – JOSE METHODS DON’T CUT IT ANYMORE

The first time in over eight years Spurs have lost three games in a row, but what will frustrate fans most is the manner their team slipped to that unwanted, terrible stat.

Jose Mourinho’s methods simply don’t cut it anymore. There have been plenty of times that Spurs have sat back, soaked up pressure and won big games on the counter, but that was with Harry Kane in the side.

Without their talisman, Spurs don’t have the quality to play in this way, but Mourinho, being the stubborn pragmatist that he is, knows no other way. The longer he stays at the Spurs helm, the longer the club will regress, and it won’t be fun to watch.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Mason Mount

Many feared that Tuchel’s arrival could be damaging for Mount, but instead Tuchel seems to have built his formation around the young forward. Mount’s positional sense caused so many problems, and with better finishing Mount would have had more say in more goals.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Aurier 5, Aderweireld 6, Dier 4, Davies 6, Hojbjerg 6, Sissoko 4, Ndombele 4, Son 4, Bergwijn 3, Vinicius 4... Subs: Lamela 5, Lucas 5.

Chelsea: Mendy 6, Azpilicueta 7, Silva 6, Rudiger 7, James 7 Jorginho 7, Kovacic 6, Alonso 6, Hudson-Odoi 6, Mount 8, Werner 6. Subs: Christensen 6, Kante 6, Pulisic 6.

KEY MOMENTS

23’ - PENALTY! Some drama here as Eric Dier brings down Werner in the box. Silly challenge when he was on the floor already.

24’ - GGGGOOOOOOAALLLL!!! Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea. No skip this time as Jorginho steps up to dispatch the penalty. First blood to Chelsea.

69’ - WIDE! It opens up for Mateo Kovacic, he has options either side, but instead the Blues midfielder pokes for goal, with the ball rolling just past the post.

76’ - SAVE! Superb save from Lloris to keep his side in it. Mount picked up the pass from Werner, fired for goal, but Lloris got down brilliantly to claw the ball out.

80’ - SAVE! Finally! A proper effort at goal from Spurs, with Lamela drawing a fine save out of Mendy with his left-footed strike.

88’ - CHAAAANCE! That was their moment! Aurier whips it in, Vinicius gets up highest, but cannot guide the header on target.

KEY STATS

Thomas Tuchel has become the first Chelsea manager to keep clean sheets in each of his first three matches at the club since José Mourinho did so back in August 2004 (also three).

Chelsea have won seven points in their three Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel (W2 D1), as many as they managed in their final eight top-flight games under Frank Lampard (W2 D1 L5).

Tottenham have lost four of their last five Premier League games when Harry Kane hasn't played (D1), with two of these four defeats coming against Chelsea (1-2 in February 2020 and 0-1 tonight).

Tottenham manager José Mourinho hasn’t won any of his last seven meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (D3 L4) – his joint-longest winless run against an opponent in his managerial career, after another run of seven games against Barcelona (between April 2011-January 2012).

Jorginho’s opener for Chelsea was his 10th Premier League goal, eight of which have come from via penalties – the highest share from the spot of any player to net at least 10 times in the competition (80%).

Alongside Jamie Vardy, Anthony Martial and Patrick Bamford, Chelsea striker Timo Werner has won the joint-most number of Premier League penalties so far this season (3 each).

