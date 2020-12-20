Jamie Vardy was on target as Leicester City moved up to second place in the Premier League table with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Tottenham.

The Foxes frontman converted his 11th league goal of the season on the stroke of half time after Serge Aurier was penalised following a VAR review of his avoidable challenge on Wesley Fofana.

Tottenham had offered very little as an attacking force in what was a turgid affair up until Vardy’s penalty and they were fortunate not to lose by more in the end.

James Maddison had a fine strike ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside decision before Toby Alderweireld inadvertently diverted Vardy’s header into his own net just shy of the hour.

The result sees the Foxes move to within four points of leaders Liverpool. Tottenham are now two points further back and drop to fourth, albeit they could slip further down the standings if Manchester United beat Leeds.

Jose Mourinho’s men will now turn their focus to Wednesday’s League Cup quarter final at Stoke City. Leicester are next in action on Boxing Day at home to Manchester United.

TALKING POINT - A week to forget for Spurs

Pegged back at Crystal Palace, a late loss at title rivals Liverpool and now this woeful showing to end their winning run on home turf. It was such an unadventurous approach from Mourinho’s side, that if there had been fans present, they would no doubt have vented their disapproval. Spurs have gone from topping the table to trailing the reigning champions by six points in what seems like the blink of an eye. It will be even more tough to swallow given the way Liverpool made light work of their tricky trip to Selhurst Park with an emphatic 7-0 win on Saturday.

As for Leicester, they continue to flourish on their travels. The Foxes have won six of their seven away league matches in the top-flight this season and were always the better side in a match lacking in tempo and quality for large periods. The victory was Brendan Rodgers’ first over his old mentor, Mourinho but he’ll be keenly aware that they need to rectify their home form if they are to mount any sort of serious challenge at the top.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

The striker’s style is tailor-made for away games like this. His intelligent use of his pace makes him a threat even when he’s not too involved. He had a hand in both goals and has now netted five in seven PL away games against Tottenham.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Aurier 5, Dier 6, Alderweireld 5, Reguilon 6, Hojbjerg 6, Sissoko 6, Lo Celso 6, Ndombele 6, Son 6, Kane 6. Subs: Bale 5, Lucas Moura 6, Winks 6.



Leicester City : Schmeichel 7, Justin 7, Evans 7, Fofana 8, Castagne 7, Tielemans 7, Ndidi 8, Maddison 8, Albrighton 7, Barnes 7, Vardy 8. Subs: Amartey 6, Praet n/a, Iheanacho n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

41’ - TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Kane leaps highest to meet a left-wing corner but can only power his header over the bar.

45+1' - PENALTY! VAR checking for a penalty to Leicester. Aurier appeared to barge into the back of Fofana right on the edge of the area. The referee wanders over to the monitor... it's given!

45+4’ - GOAL! Spurs 0-1 Leicester (Vardy pen). Vardy rifles his spot kick down the middle to the give the visitors the lead right on half time.

59’ - GOAL! Spurs 0-2 Leicester (Alderweireld og). Alderweireld is unfortunate to divert Vardy's header into his own net after the forward climbed well to meet Albrighton's delicious cross from the right.

71’ - TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Schmeichel flings out a hand to palm away Son's effort on the stretch after the forward met a flick-on from a corner at the far post.

85' - LEICESTER CHANCE! Tielemans blazes over from just inside the box after Vardy had cut it back from the right.

KEY STATS

Since joining Spurs for the 2017-18 season, Serge Aurier has given away four penalties in the Premier League, second only to David Luiz in this period (five).

Vardy is the first player in the Premier League history to score away to a specific side at three different stadiums, having now scored against Spurs at White Hart Lane, Wembley and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham have both conceded a penalty goal and an own goal in the same Premier League game for only the second time, and the first since March 2000 in a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Leicester City will be in the top two of the top-flight at Christmas in consecutive seasons for the first time in their history.

