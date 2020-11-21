Tottenham have gone top of the Premier League table after a Jose Mourinho tactical masterclass saw them beat Manchester City 2-0 at home.

Mourinho, who surprisingly picked Steven Bergwijn ahead of Gareth Bale, saw his side score with their first chance on goal when Tanguy Ndombele's ball over the top split City's defence and Son Heung-Min fired the ball through Ederson's legs.

The home side soaked up the pressure and used the counter attack to good effect. They had the ball in the net again when an unmarked Harry Kane bundled in Son's pass but it was chalked off for offside.

Pep Guardiola's side, who started Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero on the bench, had 11 scoring chances in the first half. They also had a goal disallowed this time by VAR when Gabriel Jesus was penalised for handball in the buildup to Aymeric Laporte's strike.

The visitors' decision making in the final third continued to cost them with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez well below their best.

And Spurs killed the game off with another counter attack with Kane finding Giovanni Lo Celso who netted less than a minute after coming on.

The result sees the North London club go two points clear of second-placed Chelsea while City languish in tenth position.

TALKING POINT

Why were City so poor?

Despite Pep buying so many defenders each summer, City's backline continues to look ropey. Cancelo and Rodri were guilty of failing to track back while Ederson is making more mistakes this season.

They struggled to deal with Spurs' counter attacks which is straight out of the Mourinho coaching manual. Up front, despite having most of the possession, Jesus was starved of service with De Bruyne and Mahrez having a dip in form. It was curious why Pep took so long to bring on Foden and Sterling to mix things up.

The City boss, who signed a two-year contract this week, has a lot of work to do, this is his worst ever start to a season as a manager.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Harry Kane (Tottenham). It was a classic team display with so many strong performances including Dier and Son but the skipper's unselfishness and work rate was a stand out. A lovely asisst to set up Lo Celso and he won his side so many free-kicks and 50-50 balls right up until the 90th minute. Kane is showing he is much more than just a prolific goal scorer.

PLAYER RATINGS

TOTTENHAM: Lloris 5, Aurier 7, Alderweireld 8, Dier 9, Reguilon 8, Sissoko 7, Hojbjerg 7, Bergwijn 6, Ndombele 6, Son 8, Kane 9. Subs: Lo Celso 7, Moura n/a, Rodon n/a.

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson 4, Walker 4, Dias 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 3, Rodri 5, Bernardo 4, Torres 5, De Bruyne 5, Mahrez 4, Jesus 6. Subs: Foden n/a, Sterling n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

6' - GOAL FOR SPURS! Ndombele with a lovely ball over the top to Son who fires it in from the edge of the box. Great run from the South Korean.

14' - DISALLOWED GOAL! Spurs slice open City with ease. Son finds Kane but he is flagged off-side as he bobbled the ball in.

28' - DISALLOWED GOAL FOR CITY! Jesus brings down Mahrez's ball, cuts it back for Laporte to score from around 15 yards. But it's chalked off by VAR for handball.

66' - GOAL FOR SPURS! Another counter. Kane brilliantly finds Lo Celso through on goal and he slips it past Ederson.

KEY STAT

Son now has five goals in his last five games against Man City.

