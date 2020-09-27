Callum Wilson hit a controversial 96th-minute penalty to steal a draw in a 1-1 draw against a dominant and deserving Tottenham side.

Spurs almost took the lead within four minutes when Giovani Lo Celso's free-kick drew a fine diving save from Karl Darlow who reacted quickly to block a close-range effort from Harry Kane on the rebound.

Minutes later and Darlow was at it again, parrying a Kane header from close range as the hosts piled on the pressure with all the possession.

And Newcastle were finally breached when Kane turned provider to pick out Lucas Moura at the far post for a tap-in. Eric Dier almost doubled their lead, while Son Heung-Min hit the post and the bar, but the Magpies somehow made it to the interval just one goal down.

Newcastle started the second half brightly but failed to threaten the Spurs goal, with Hugo Lloris entirely uninvolved for most of the game.

Erik Lamela forced another fine save from the outstanding Darlow, while Kane also threatened a second with a finely struck volley down the 'keeper's throat.

While Spurs created far fewer chances than in the first half and failed to double their lead, three points never looked in real doubt as Newcastle failed for the second consecutive week to register a shot on target in the 90 minutes.

But VAR and handball controversy struck once again this season as Newcastle won a 95th-minute penalty after Dier was deemed to have handled.

Wilson made no mistake from the spot, slotting past Hugo Lloris for an unlikely draw.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Harry Kane (Tottenham). At the heart of absolutely everything Spurs created, and could have had a hat-trick were they not denied by a magnificent string of saves by Karl Darlow who also deserves a mention.

TALKING POINT

VAR under the spotlight. It's been a bad week for VAR. Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson claimed it's 'ruining football' and now it will face more scrutiny than ever as players and managers alike will no doubt band together after the latest controversial decision.

Andy Carroll has headed the ball into the arm of Eric Dier less than one yard away as the player uses his arms to jump. The question people will rightly ask is, 'what could he have done differently?'

Penalties are the name of the game so far this season, but these new rules could fundamentally change the way teams set out to defend with arms tied behind their backs?

José Mourinho was livid after Newcastle were awarded a late penalty Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

SPURS: Lloris 6, Doherty 7, Sanchez 6, Dier 7, Davies 6, Winks 6, Hojbjerg 7, Lo Celso 7, Moura 7, Son 6, Kane 8. Subs. Bergiwjn 5, Ndombele 5, Lamela 6

NEWCASTLE: Darlow 8, Manquillo 5, Fernandez 5, Lascelles 7, Hayden 6, Almiron 5, Hendrick 5, Shelvey 5, Ritchie 6, Wilson 6, Joelinton 4. Subs. Carroll 6, Murphy 5, Lewis 6.

KEY MOMENTS

4' - WHAT A SAVE! Lo Celso forces a diving save from Darlow and Kane's follow-up is also blocked by the 'keeper when he looked for all the world like scoring. Great goalkeeping.

26 - GOAL! Spurs 1-0 Newcastle (Lucas Moura). Lucas Moura secures his first Premier League goal in 2020 as Kane plays a lovely ball across the face of goal giving Moura a tap-in. Gareth Bale claps in the stands.

31' - POST! Son smacks the post with a bending effort!

42' - BAR! Son goes for goal 25 yards out and smacks the bar this time!

90' - CLOSE! Almost a calamity for Spurs as Davies clears the ball against Hojberg and it sails just wide! That's Newcastle's best chance of the game!

90+4 - VAR CHECK! Hold on. VAR is being check for a possible Dier handball in the box...And it's being double checked as their may have been an offside in the build-up to that handball. Do you follow me? PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE!

90+6' - GOAL! Spurs 1-1 Newcastle (Wilson). Wilson puts it away! Mourinho walks away disgusted. How on earth have Newcastle rescued a point here.

