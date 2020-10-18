Tottenham somehow contrived to throw away a three-goal lead as West Ham grabbed a remarkable 3-3 draw in their dramatic Premier League clash.

Heung-Min Son scored in the opening 45 seconds and Harry Kane got two all inside the first 16 minutes, but late goals from Fabian Balbuena, a bizarre Davinson Sanchez own goal and a Manuel Lanzini screamer saw West Ham snatch a point in injury time.

The Hammers barely had time to know they were playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Son broke the deadlock inside the first minute. A pinpoint long ball from Kane in his own half was met by the South Korea international who clinically finished into the bottom corner.

And it was down Tottenham's left-hand side that the north London club extended their advantage in the derby. Son popped up again and laid the ball off to the England striker who nonchalantly nutmegged Declan Rice before he characteristically smashed his shot home.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aside from Pablo Fornals misdirecting a point-blank header in the 50th minute, West Ham did not come to life until the final ten minutes as Gareth Bale came on to make his second debut in the 72nd minute.

The comeback began when Paruguay international Fabian Balbuena rose highest to direct Aaron Cresswell's free-kick into the bottom corner eight minutes from time. Davinson Sanchez then erratically nodded a low Vladimir Coufal cross into his own net three minutes later. Bale narrowly fired wide in added time having left Angelo Ogbonna on the floor.

But the real drama came in the final seconds. Cresswell's free-kick came out to Lanzini outside the box, who sent a swerving shot on goal which curved into the top corner - to the elation of the West Ham bench.

TALKING POINT - STUNNING ATTACKING, SHOCKING DEFENDING

Tottenham were in cruise control and their attack sparkled. But defensively Spurs crumbled when it ultimately mattered.

Defending set-pieces was an issue with two of the goals they conceded being a result of defenders out of position. However, nothing can take away from the remarkable strike of Lanzini in the final seconds.

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY KANE

Before the late drama took over the narrative of the match, Kane had put in a brilliant performance with two goals and an assist.

The England international is thriving playing almost as a false nine and his combination play with Son is a delight to watch.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris (6), Aurier (6), Alderweireld (6), Sanchez (6), Reguilon (7), Ndombele (7), Sissoko (6), Hojbjerg (6), Bergwijn (6), Kane (9), Son (8).

Subs: Winks (N/A), Moura (N/A), Bale (7).

West Ham: Fabianski (7), Ogbonna (6), Balbuena (6), Cresswell (7), Coufal (5), Rice (5), Soucek (6), Masuaku (5), Bowen (5), Antonio (6), Fornals (5)

Subs: Yarmolenko (N/A), Lanzini (N/A), Snodgrass (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

1' - GOAL! Just 45 seconds in and Son is on the scoresheet! It's classic Spurs. Kane picks the ball up in his own half and plays a pinpoint ball over the top for Son to run on to. He squares up Balbuena before clinically curling his shot into Fabianski's bottom left corner. Too easy! What a start for Spurs!

8' - GOAL! Well well well Tottenham have another one and it's Kane! Son gives it to the England international on the edge of the area. He nutmegs Rice before he fires his shot low into the bottom corner! That's his 14th goal in his last 12 appearances in all competitions. A goal and assist already for Kane and Son... not bad.

16' - GOAL! And there it is... another goal for Kane! Reguilon curls a brilliant ball to the far post and Kane is there unmarked to nod into the opposite corner. What a game the England striker is having! That's Kane's 11th goal in 13 appearances against West Ham.

50' - THAT WAS A SITTER! How has he missed that! Antonio cuts inside and sees his shot deflect and loop up into the path of Fornals. But somehow, from a matter of inches out - with the goal at his mercy - he heads over the bar! David Moyes cannot believe it on the touchline. No one can believe it - he's made a mess of that!

82' - GOAL! A consolation goal for West Ham or something more? Cresswell's free-kick whipped to the far post is met by Balbuena who rises highest to nod it into the bottom corner. Game on?

85' - GOAL! And just like that it is 3-2! Coufal's cross to the near post is headed by Sanchez into his own net! Unbelievable.

90+3' - UNBELIEVABLE!!! WEST HAM HAVE DONE IT!! A late free-kick for West Ham. Cresswell crosses to the near post and it comes out to Lanzini who fires in an absolute screamer!!! He fires an absolute rocket into the top corner off the underside of the bar! Truly incredible.

KEY STATS

West Ham are the first team in Premier League history to avoid defeat in a game having been 0-3 down as late as the 81st minute.

Aaron Cresswell has provided 21 Premier League assists for West Ham, only Trevor Sinclair (25), Paolo Di Canio (31) and Mark Noble (35) have registered more for the club

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have combined for 28 Premier League goals, the fourth-most of any duo in Premier League history and the most of any current duo

Gareth Bale made his first Premier League appearance for Tottenham since May 2013, seven years and 152 days ago – it’s the longest gap between appearances for a Tottenham player in the competition’s history

