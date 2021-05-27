Harry Kane is the “best striker in the world” and irreplaceable at Tottenham, according to Spurs legend Darren Anderton.

The England captain has reportedly asked to leave the club this summer, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United all supposedly circling.

Kane revealed he hopes to have a “good, honest conversation” with chairman Daniel Levy this summer, with Spurs set to play in the third tier of European competition – the newly-formed Europa Conference League – next season.

Ligue 1 Few are worried Poch is leaving PSG for Tottenham - French View 2 HOURS AGO

The 27-year-old is contracted to Spurs until 2024, although his price tag will inevitably drop should Levy decide to postpone his sale.

Southgate expects Kane to delay move until after Euros

“I wouldn't be surprised if he did [leave the club] by what is coming out.” said Anderton, speaking to BritishGambler.co.uk

“I think the timing of him saying this and it coming out before the last home game is a big sign for me because when I left Spurs I didn't get the opportunity to say thank you to the fans, that sort of thing, never went back and played there again with Birmingham or Wolves or anything like that, which was disappointing.”

Pochettino guided Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019 and consistently saw Tottenham finish in the top four in the Premier League, although he failed to win a trophy during his five-year stay.

Tottenham finished seventh in the league last season, with Ryan Mason at the helm for the final few games of the season – including the League Cup final defeat against Manchester City.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate vicotry after the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 4, 2018 in Liverpool, England Image credit: Getty Images

Asked whether Daniel Levy was to blame for Spurs’ malaise, Anderton said: “I don't know really, I think as fans you probably should trust him because of what's happened at Spurs over the last decade.

“This year has been disappointing, I think that is all we're going to think about, that's the nature of football. You should always be looking forward but yes, what happened with Gareth Bale, we definitely went on to be a better team, a better club, we're in the new stadium, I think that Pochettino is the main reason for that.

Of course that's all changed now but with the money that you would get for Harry Kane, if it's spent wisely then yes we can become a stronger team. But [it’s] difficult. He's the best striker in the world.

Should Tottenham and Levy relent and sell Kane, they would the ominous challenge of finding a suitable replacement.

“I don't think that there's anyone who compares to him,” added Anderton.

“I think I'm like everyone else and just got fingers crossed that it doesn't happen and he does stay and we can build around him. I'm sure that's all he really wants, we've got some real quality at Tottenham, it's so important that we get the right manager in to move on to the next level.

Anderton left Tottenham in 2004 after a memorable 12 years at the club, having turned down a move to Manchester United to play under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Premier League Tottenham open talks with Pochettino about return - report 8 HOURS AGO