Harry Kane did not dive to win a penalty during Tottenham's 2-1 over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, Jose Mourinho has insisted.

The England international took the spot kick he himself won to give his side the lead in north London, after Adam Lallana was adjudged to have felled him.

Kane has long been plagued with accusations of looking to buy penalties but Mourinho has sought to defend him.

"What are you speaking about? What are you speaking about?" he said prior to his side's Europa League clash with Ludogorets.

"Harry Kane was in a position to control the ball and Lallana came in a reckless fashion. Why are you saying it is clever?

"Clever is taking the ball and scoring a goal. It's a foul. I thought it was a direct free-kick but VAR said it was inside the box because it was on the line. What are we talking about being clever?

"Harry Kane just wants to score goals. Lallana was reckless. Why are you speaking about us?

"Speak about Liverpool, Manchester United, City and others with 'clever' players and getting penalties. Don't speak about Harry Kane."

