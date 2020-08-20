Football
Premier League

Tottenham Premier League fixtures: Spurs host Everton on opening day, first NLD in December

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

José Mourinho und Heung-min Son von den Tottenham Hotspur

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
7 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Tottenham host Everton on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

It's Jose Mourinho vs Carlo Ancelotti on the opening day of Tottenham's Premier League season in a campaign where they will expected to be pushing hard for a top four finish.

Premier League

Premier League fixtures - All the details

6 HOURS AGO

Tottenham' first test against one of the 'big six' is against Manchester United on October 3 before, in November, hosting Manchester City and travelling to Chelsea.

The first highly-anticipated north London derby is at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 5, with the reverse fixture at the Emirates is currently down for March 13.

September

  • 12: Everton (h)
  • 19: Southampton (a)
  • 26: Newcastle (h)

October

  • 3: Man Utd (a)
  • 17: West Ham (h)
  • 24: Burnley (a)
  • 31: Brighton (h)

November

  • 7: West Brom (a)
  • 21: Man City (h)
  • 28: Chelsea (a)

December

  • 5: Arsenal (h)
  • 12: Crystal Palace (a)
  • 16: Liverpool (a)
  • 19: Leicester (h)
  • 26: Wolves (a)
  • 28: Fulham (h)

January

  • 2: Leeds (h)
  • 12: Aston Villa (a)
  • 16: Sheffield Utd (a)
  • 27: Liverpool (h)
  • 30: Brighton (a)

February

  • 3: Chelsea (h)
  • 6: West Brom (h)
  • 13: Man City (a)
  • 20: West Ham (a)
  • 27: Burnley (h)

March

  • 6: Crystal Palace (h)
  • 13: Arsenal (a)
  • 20: Southampton (h)

April

  • 3: Newcastle (a)
  • 10: Man Utd (h)
  • 17: Everton (a)
  • 24: Fulham (a)

May

  • 1: Sheffield Utd (h)
  • 8: Leeds (a)
  • 12: Wolves (h)
  • 15: Aston Villa (h)
  • 23: Leicester (a)
Premier League

Man Utd Premier League fixtures: Delayed start, Jose showdown, derby days

8 HOURS AGO
Football

Ex-Everton striker Victor Anichebe says he is frustrated by police stop

YESTERDAY AT 07:19
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueLeeds UnitedEvertonMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On