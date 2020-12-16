Jose Mourinho has slammed Jurgen Klopp's behaviour on the touchline after his Tottenham side lost 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield thanks to a late Roberto Firmino goal.

The result sees the hosts leapfrog their visitors at the top of the Premier League table, with the north Londoners having made a superb start to the campaign.

Mourinho and Klopp were seen having a heated discussion after full-time and the former Chelsea boss has revealed their conversation during his post-match interview.

"I told him (Klopp) the best team lost and he disagreed, but that's his opinion - if I behave the same way he does on the touchline, I do not stay there," he told Amazon.

"That's animated? For some reason I am different..."

Mourinho also lamented his side's loss, saying that they squandered chances to claim a rare win at Anfield.

"So close to winning, yeah, not so close of a draw - so close of winning, but we missed the chances, we had the chances, had the game under control, a draw would be a bad result - so you can imagine how we feel with a defeat.

"Very good performance, of course some mistakes, some things to improve, a very unfair result. My team told me I am right when I say from the beginning of the season we go to every match to win. We played against the champions in their stadium and we had the best chances to win.

"The team was brilliant. Today Liverpool didn't look a team that is champion, European champion, world champion - that difference was not on the pitch.

'We are together for not a long time. Of course the result is the most important."

