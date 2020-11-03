Tottenham have issued their support for Ryan Sessegnon after the 20-year-old was sent vile racist messages online on Instagram while on loan at Hoffenheim.

Sessegnon shared an Instagram post he had received calling him a "slave" as well a stream of other obscenities, with the caption: "The craziest thing is I am not even surprised anymore. Disgusting."

The messages were sent to Sessegnon, who has featured four times for Hoffenheim while on loan, on Monday night, with Spurs getting behind their player on Tuesday morning, taking to Twitter to state: "Everyone at the Club is with you @RyanSessegnon.

"We are proud of the rich ethnic diversity that exists across our communities, fans, staff and players. We are driven by inclusion and equality for all and nobody should have to endure such repulsive abuse."

In July, a 12-year-old boy was "extremely remorseful" after sending racist messages to Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, while Raheem Sterling has taken a stand against various incidents of racial abuse he has had to endure.

