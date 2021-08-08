Bukayo Saka returned to action on Sunday, and the Arsenal youngster was roundly applauded by Tottenham fans during the pre-season friendly between the two teams.

Saka was making his first appearance since the final of Euro 2020, after which he was subjected to vile abuse for missing a penalty in the shootout defeat to Italy.

Those who abused Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were in the minority, as the trio received support from around the world.

The 19-year-old is back with Arsenal following his summer break, and will look to put the upset of the European Championship final behind him in the new campaign.

Judged on the reception he received when appearing as a second-half substitute on Sunday, Saka will be treated positively by opposition fans.

Spurs are not known for their positive treatment of Arsenal and their players, but a Tottenham supporters’ group displayed a banner which read: “North London stands with Bukayo Saka and all players against racism and discrimination."

The crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was largely in favour of Spurs, but they were united in applauding Saka when he made his appearance.

Spurs won the game 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Son Heung-min.

