Tottenham are reportedly working on plans to open 4,000 seats for only their highest-paying fans.

According to The Telegraph, club chairman Daniel Levy believes Tottenham could accommodate 4,000 fans in the club's most expensive seats while successfully maintaining social distancing rules and would adhere to coronavirus regulations.

The report also states it is unclear who would take the spots with the north London club having 9,000 corporate and hospitality members in total.

It is believed that opening up the seats at Tottenham's 62,000-seater stadium, which cost more than £1 billion to build, could make Tottenham £1.5m.

Levy reportedly wants to use the Premier League game against Everton as a test to see how they can slowly phase in the return of supporters.

OUR VIEW

As the report also rightly mentions, fans could be angered if the seats are not made open to all of the season ticket holders via a ballot. And as you can imagine, the report has indeed riled up fans on social media.

Some supporters have made the sound suggestion of allowing the club's longest-serving supporters in first instead of the most wealthy.

If this report is true and the plan comes to fruition, this would not be the first PR blunder Tottenham will have made during lockdown.

They became the second Premier League club behind Newcastle to use the government's furlough scheme for some non-playing staff before, two weeks later, being the second club to reverse their decision.

