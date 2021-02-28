Gareth Bale scored twice and made another as Spurs thrashed Burnley 4-0 in a scintillating display with the Welshman back to his best.

Spurs made a dream start as Bale netted inside 70 seconds, latching on to the end of Son Heung-Min’s teasing cross to stun the usually resilient Clarets.

And the hosts looked dangerous every time they went forward and doubled their lead 15 minutes later as Bale added an assist to his goal with a pinged cross-field pass to Harry Kane who smashed past a helpless Nick Pope.

A third goal looked inevitable as Spurs ran riot and Lucas Moura scored it after finding the ball at his feet following Sergio Reguilon’s cross, rifling past Pope from close range.

Burnley looked a better side in the second half but the hosts landed a killer blow just as the Clarets were finding their rhythm.

Son again turned provider as he found Bale in acres of space out right, before the Welshman cut inside and curled a wonderful effort into the corner for his second goal of the game.

Burnley were limited to a series of long-range efforts as Matej Vydra did his best to get the visitors on the scoresheet.

But Tottenham kept their opponents out to add gloss to a brilliant attacking performance that sees them leapfrog Arsenal into eighth in the table.

MAN OF THE MATCH – GARETH BALE

Finally we’ve seen glimpses of the best of Bale today as he scored twice and added an assist to boot. He looked sharp, fast and frightening as Spurs tormented the Burnley backline. More of the same please.

TALKING POINT - DO SPURS HAVE LIFT OFF?

Prior to this afternoon, Spurs had lost five goals in six Premier League games and above everything else had looked toothless in front of goal.

Enter Gareth Bale, who, alongside Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura looked part of a clinical, attacking force to be reckoned with.

Spurs killed this as a contest inside 45 minutes thanks to their electric front four, and could still challenge for a Champions League spot with more of the same.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Aurier 6, Sanchez 7, Alderweireld, 6 Reguilon 7, Ndombele 7, Hojbjerg 7, Bale 9, Moura 7, Son 8, Kane 7. Subs. Lamela 5, Alli 6, Doherty n/a.

Burnley: Pope 6, Lowton 6, Tarkowski 5, Mee 5, Taylor 6, Brownhill 5, Cork 5, Westwood 5, McNeil 6, Rodriguez 6, Vydra 6. Subs. Wood 5, Stephens n/a, Richardson n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ - GOAL! SPURS 1 BURNLEY 0 (Bale). HERE WE GO! A GOAL INSIDE 70 SECONDS! And it's that man Bale!! Son sends in a teasing ball into the box before Burnley have even had a touch and Bale taps in! What a start!

15’ - GOAL! SPURS 2 BURNLEY 0 (Kane). THERE'S THE SECOND! It's a brilliant 50-yard, pinging pass from Bale into Harry Kane who takes a few touches before smashing past Pope.

31’ - GOAL! SPURS 3 BURNLEY 0 (Moura). Is that game over? It's a long way back for Burnley. Just as Burnley were settling into this Spurs strike the killer blow as Reguilon puts a great ball into the box that pings off the head of Tarkowski and lands at the feet of Moura. The Brazilian makes no mistake from six yards.

55’ - GOAL! SPURS 4 BURNLEY 0 (Bale). I was just wondering where all the drama had gone but Bale has come up with the goods again. And this is him back at his best. Son finds him on the edge of the box, he cuts in and curls into the corner. So much space, so much talent.

KEY STAT

