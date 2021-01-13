Ivan Cavaleiro’s brilliant second-half header denied Spurs a win that would have sent them third as Fulham picked up a 1-1 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

Harry Kane’s superb diving header had given the hosts a first-half lead, and Jose Mourinho’s side should have extended their advantage after the break when Heung-Min Son struck the post with a great chance.

But Fulham, who contributed throughout to an entertaining game, picked up the goal their performance merited when Ademola Lookman’s cross was headed home by Cavaleiro.

Both teams pushed hard for a winner late on, but it wasn’t to be and the spoils were shared.

More to follow...

