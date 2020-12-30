Tottenham Hotspur's match against Fulham in the Premier League has been called off - less than three hours before kick-off - due to a Covid outbreak in the visitors' camp.

The match is the third in the English top flight to be postponed due to Covid-19 cases this season. Newcastle United's trip to Aston Villa was called off earlier this month, as was Monday's match between Everton and Manchester City.

Football Best of 2020: Euro Icons - 2012: Andres Iniesta - the player who retired them all 3 HOURS AGO

"Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive Covid-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today," read a Premier League statement.

"The Premier League board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority. The group will now be retested immediately."

Prem has 'full confidence' in being able to continue season

However, as calls mount for a circuit-break hiatus to the football season, the Premier League insisted the show would go on.

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its Covid-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled," the statement added.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had suggested earlier in the day that the fixture might be postponed, with an acerbic post on Instagram.

It showed his squad sitting in a lounge, with the caption, "Match at 6pm. We still don't know if we play. Best league in the world."

City report no new positives ahead of Chelsea game

However, there was better news from Manchester City, who have returned to training after testing revealed no new positives following the outbreak which postponed their match against Everton on Monday.

Five City players are currently isolating and while there will be more testing before Sunday's scheduled match against Chelsea, no fresh cases have been uncovered as yet.

Premier League Premier League clubs discuss two-week break due to Covid-19 fears - report A DAY AGO