Harry Kane and Heung-min Son linked up yet again as Spurs eased to a 3-0 victory over Leeds.

The Whites made the brighter start and almost took the lead within ten minutes as both Alioski and Bamford went close after two typically rapid attacks from the visitors.

But Spurs landed the suckerpunch when Ezgjan Alioski took down Steven Bergwijn just inside the box, with Kane smashing down the middle to put the hosts ahead.

And Jose Mourinho’s men doubled their lead just before half-time as the deadly duo of Son and Kane linked up again, the England striker laying on a beautiful cross for the South Korean to stroke home.

Son turned provider just after the break as his corner was met by Toby Alderweireld whose header just edged over the line despite Illan Meslier’s best efforts.

Kane, Bergwijn and Son each went close again only to be denied by some fantastic saves by Meslier, while Leeds tired struggled to break down an organised Spurs defence who looked determined to shut their opponents out.

Spurs finished the match with ten men as Matt Doherty was given his marching orders after picking up a second yellow.

But Mourinho will surely be pleased with a performance that secured a clean sheet, a three-goal win and third place in the Premier League.

TALKING POINT

Spurs finally kill off a game. Spurs were winless in four heading into this one and had come under fire for their inability in recent weeks to kill off a game. But once they took the lead here Spurs and Mourinho looked absolutely desperate to keep going and keep scoring.

Leeds may be perfect opposition for that as their expansive and relentless attacking style left many gaps at the back, but all the same there was real desire from the hosts to make sure that Leeds were dead and buried.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Harry Kane (Spurs). Has become a real workhorse for Spurs and puts in a real shift at the back in the middle and up top. Rewarded for a his display with a goal and an assist, becoming a record breaker with strike partner Son.

PLAYER RATINGS

Spurs: Lloris 6, Doherty 7, Alderweireld 7, Dier 7, Davies 6, Winks 7, Hojbjerg 7, Ndombele 8, Bergwijn 7, Kane 8, Son 8. Subs. Sissoko 6, Vinicius n/a.

Leeds: Meslier 7, Dallas 5, Ayling 7, Struijk 5, Alioski 5, Phillips 7, Raphinha 6, Rodrigo 5, Klich 6, Harrison 6, Bamford 6. Subs. Poveda 5, Hernandez 5.

KEY MOMENTS

5’ - CHANCE! Alioski absolutely whacks the side-netting, and I'm fairly sure the fake crowd celebrated that one before they were promptly muted.

23’ - CHANCE! Bamford should do better here with a free header insider the box but he heads over. It's a bit high for him but a better jump and I'm thinking that's a goal.

28’ - PENALTY TO SPURS! Alioski takes down Bergwijn and the ref points to the spot! Just inside the box. VAR will have a look. It’s given!

29’ - GOAL! SPURS 1 LEEDS 0 (Kane, 29) Kane smashes it down the middle 17 goals this season and his 205th for Spurs.

43’ - GOAL! SPURS 2 LEEDS 0 (Son, 43') It's so good. Kane to Son again as the England man puts a cross on a plate for the winger who taps in at the near post. It's a really beautiful cross and finish. Son has 100 for Spurs!

50’ - GOAL! SPURS 3 LEEDS 0 (Alderweireld, 50') Son whips in a corner and Alderweireld leaps highest for the header. Meslier just cannot quite get there in time and sort of carries the ball into the net with the momentum of his body.

62’ - SAVE! What a save that is from Meslier as Bergwijn had a go one-on-one against the 'keeper who made himself massive.

90+2' - RED CARD - DOHERTY. That taints the performance somewhat as Doherty is sent off for a second yellow card. Silly.

KEY STAT

