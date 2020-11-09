Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly facing up to four weeks out with injury.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday and was replaced in the 63rd minute.

Liverpool said afterwards they are waiting to discover the extent of the injury, but The Times’ Paul Joyce reports that Alexander-Arnold could miss up to a month.

He has already been withdrawn from England’s squad for games against Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland, and could miss Liverpool’s clashes with Leicester, Atalanta, Brighton, Ajax and Wolves.

He might be replaced in the starting XI by Neco Williams or James Milner.

Our view – Another defensive blow for Liverpool

Liverpool’s defence has been their strength in recent years, but it is being severely tested this season. With Virgil van Dijk already out, Liverpool will now also have to cope without Alexander-Arnold, who has only contributed one assist this season but still plays a major role in building attacks down the right side.

The setback is only likely to add to Jurgen Klopp's frustration that teams are not being allowed to use five subs.

“All the teams have to understand why it's so helpful," he said after the draw with City.

"It's not an advantage, it's a necessity. 100 per cent. In all other countries it happens and here we make a bit more fun of the competition by having only three subs. That is really incredible, so we have to talk again.”

Williams hasn’t featured in the Premier League this season and might be used as a more traditional full-back rather than the marauding full-back Alexander-Arnold has become.

That could change the way Liverpool play and play more emphasis on Andrew Robertson on the left side to get involved in the attacks. Liverpool have shown this season they can cope with injuries, having missed Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Alisson and Thiago for spells, but this is another big setback, particularly with Premier League games against Leicester and Wolves coming up.

