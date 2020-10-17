Jordan Henderson’s stoppage-time winner was ruled out by VAR for the tightest of offside calls as Everton held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Liverpool started like a team possessed and got themselves in front with just two minutes and 15 seconds on the clock through Sadio Mane – the fastest Merseyside derby goal of the Premier League era – before the big first-half talking point came when Jordan Pickford got away with a reckless flying challenge on Virgil van Dijk. The offside flag stopped a penalty being awarded, but the Everton goalkeeper still somehow escaped further punishment.

Premier League Pickford horror tackle forces Van Dijk off injured 2 HOURS AGO

That challenge ended Van Dijk’s involvement, and shifted the momentum, as Michael Keane climbed highest to equalise in the 19th minute from a corner, before Mo Salah’s 100th goal for Liverpool out of nowhere in the 72nd minute looked like he had won it.

However, the drama was far from over, as that man Calvert-Lewin got Everton level, before Richarlison saw red for a dangerous tackle on Thiago, with that numerical advantage helping Liverpool create on more opening for Henderson, which the skipper converted from close range, only for VAR, and those dreaded dotted lines, to rule out the stoppage time goal for the most marginal of offsides.

More to follow...

Premier League Parker's Picks: Bad weekend for Arsenal but United to bounce back 20 HOURS AGO