Arsenal took the lead at home to Chelsea via the help of a contentious penalty.

Granit Xhaka’s superb pass set Kieran Tierney free on the left of the box and after he ducked past Reece James, the Chelsea full-back brought the Scotland international down in the box.

Premier League Saka sensational as young guns inspire Arsenal to vital win over Chelsea 2 HOURS AGO

Replays suggested that Tierney looked for the contact by stretching his leg back to find contact with James – a dark art that, on commentary, Gary Neville said was introduced to English football by former Arsenal man Robert Pires.

But despite a VAR check, it was determined that no clear and obvious error had been made by the match officials – so the penalty stood.

And that meant Alexandre Lacazette was free to score from the spot to give Arsenal a rare lead in the Premier League.

“Tierney was looking for it and he knows what he is doing,” said former Chelsea keeper Rob Green on Sky Sports.

Is it the end of the road for Hazard at Madrid? – Euro Papers

Premier League Gabriel misses three games, forced to isolate ahead of Chelsea clash 3 HOURS AGO