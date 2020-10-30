Virgil van Dijk has undergone knee surgery after he damaged ligaments in Liverpool's Merseyside derby draw against Everton.

Van Dijk was injured early in the 2-2 draw when he was at the receiving end of a reckless challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, which left Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fuming.

Premier League Palace handed injury boost ahead of Wolves trip A DAY AGO

"The Liverpool defender's planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully," the club said in a statement. "Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds' medical department."

Kylian Mbappe's exit strategy revealed - Euro Papers

The club did not give a time-frame on his return, with the Dutch defender potentially ruled out for the rest of the season due to the nature of the injury.

Liverpool, second in the league standings behind Everton on goal difference, play West Ham United on Saturday.

Premier League Burnley's Dyche keeps focus on pitch amid takeover speculation A DAY AGO