Football

'We are not in the title race, we are a small pony' - Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has dismissed Tottenham's title ambitions despite his side's point at Chelsea on Sunday leaving them top of the Premier League table after 10 games. He said: "We are not even in the race. We are not a horse. I don't know the word in English but the small, the young horses....A pony. We are just a pony.

00:00:44, 109 views, an hour ago