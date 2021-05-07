Brendan Rodgers conceded Leicester’s performance in their 4-2 defeat to Newcastle was not of the required standard, but is happy the Foxes have their destiny in their own hands.

Securing a place in the top four is still in Leicester’s hands, but they have a tough final three games of the Premier League season to come. They travel to Manchester United on Tuesday, Chelsea on May 18 - after facing the same side in the FA Cup final on May 15 - and conclude the season at home to Tottenham on May 23.

The Foxes will have to pick themselves up ahead of a trip to Old Trafford on Tuesday, which is likely to be made without Jonny Evans who was ruled out of the loss to Newcastle after picking up an injury in the warm-up.

"We will do what we have always done after a loss, we will go away and recover and analyse where we can be better,” Rodgers told Sky Sports, with his side sat third in the table - five points ahead of fifth-place West Ham, albeit having played a game more. “There is no better place to go, our next game at Manchester United.

“We have three really tough games to come, all against teams we have beaten this season.

We are still in a really good position and everything is still in our hands. We are happy when that is the case so we can’t have any complaints.

“You have to win games to arrive where you want to be. In order to do that we have to have good performances and tonight our performance was not good enough.”

Evans limped out ahead of the game on Friday and could miss the remainder of the season.

Rodgers admitted losing the defender is a blow as he is the organisational brain in his side.

"He is the brain in our defensive line,” Rodgers said. “He is a great talker. Caglar [Soyuncu] and Wesley [Fofana] are both individuals. They are fantastic talents but he is the brain who organises.

It was a big blow for us.

