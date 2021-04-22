Josh Kroenke has insisted his family has no intention of walking away from Arsenal in light of the failed European Super League project.

Arsenal were one of the 12 clubs who signed up to the Super League, but the project collapsed during the week amid widespread backlash from fans around Europe.

The Super League issue has brought the ownership of a raft of England’s biggest clubs into the spotlight, with calls for the likes of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the Glazer Family and Fenway Sports Group to sell Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.

Arsenal have not had a home game since the Super League project was announced, but gauging by the protests at Chelsea and Tottenham in recent days - there could be unrest when the Gunners face Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

Kroenke put his head above the parapet on Thursday by attending a fans’ forum, and he faced a grilling from Gunners supporters.

The American, son of Stan Kroenke, was asked if he “understood English football” and was told he had “no clue” and that “English football is clearly not for you.”

Despite the anger, and desire by many fans for KSE to sell the club, Kroenke insisted his family was committed to Arsenal.

"We believe we are fit to go forward with Arsenal, we were put in a difficult situation by sources outside the Club,” Football London quote Kroenke as saying. “[We have] no intention to sell.”

Kroenke said the coronavirus pandemic had impacted on their ability to engage with fans and be directly involved, but his intention is for that to happen.

“I want to get back to London,” he said. “I want to do this. I am aware we never had trust, we need to build a bridge, we will.”

Kroenke caused unrest at the fans' forum when he said "we asked ourselves, what is worse: ESL, or ESL without Arsenal? Also asked ourselves what do the fans want?

The global fan wants AFC v Barca as often as possible. English fans want to see more big matches, but you still want your cold nights in Stoke. We got it wrong.

