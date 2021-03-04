Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Tottenham will have the advantage going into their north London derby on March 14, after revealing his frustration about a fixture change in the Europa League.

Because of UEFA’s rules, which do not allow two clubs from the same area to play home matches on the same day, Spurs had their home and away last-16 games with Dinamo Zagreb switched around - meaning they will host the opening leg and will not have to travel to Croatia.

In contrast, Arsenal will go into the Premier League meeting with their bitter rivals on the back of a 3000-mile round-trip to Greece to play Olympiacos.

The decision was actually meant to favour the Gunners, as they were given priority by UEFA to have home advantage in the second leg because they are the FA Cup winners.

Arteta admits Spurs will have the edge, but says there is little point in moaning about it.

"It does, but unfortunately it's not going to change," he said.

We can raise our voices and we should do that because we want to have two teams playing in equal conditions. But the decision has been made and that's it.

"I don't want to use one bit of excuse going towards that game saying, 'oh, they have an advantage'.

"So no, probably I will use that to take it in our advantage. And that's it."

Arsenal will be looking to build on their win over Leicester when they take on Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

