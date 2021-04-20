Liverpool players have released a collective statement criticising the club's decision to join the European Super League.
The Reds were one of six Premier League clubs who were part of the founding 12, something that led to a huge backlash from supporters.
A statement released from club captain Jordan Henderson and other players read: "We don't like it and we don't want it to happen.
"This is our collective position. Our commitment to this football club and its supporters is absolute and unconditional. You'll Never Walk Alone."
The news comes mere hours after reports that Chelsea and Manchester City were in the process of withdrawing from the ESL.
More to follow...
