Liverpool players have released a collective statement criticising the club's decision to join the European Super League.

The Reds were one of six Premier League clubs who were part of the founding 12, something that led to a huge backlash from supporters.

A statement released from club captain Jordan Henderson and other players read: "We don't like it and we don't want it to happen.

Premier League Woodward quits Manchester United - reports AN HOUR AGO

"This is our collective position. Our commitment to this football club and its supporters is absolute and unconditional. You'll Never Walk Alone."

More to follow...

Premier League Chelsea fans protest against Super League, berate Petr Cech 3 HOURS AGO