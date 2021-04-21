Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer has said he is "personally committed to rebuilding trust" with the club’s fans after the Super League fiasco.

In an open letter to supporters, Glazer apologised for failing to “show enough respect” for football’s “deep-rooted traditions” by attempting to join the breakaway competition.

He wrote: “We continue to believe that European football needs to become more sustainable throughout the pyramid for the long-term. However, we fully accept that the Super League was not the right way to go about it.

“In seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game, we failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions –promotion, relegation, the pyramid – and for that we are sorry.

This is the world’s greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days.

United were among 12 clubs, including six from the Premier League who looked to set up the new competition but faced a barrage of criticism from many quarters including their own fans.

Glazer was reportedly one of the driving forces behind the competition and was even set to be appointed joint vice-chairman of the controversial new league.

However, after the almost universal rejection of the idea from the entire football world, the club’s involved were forced into an embarrassing climb-down and pulled out of the proposed competition.#

The fallout even saw the club's Chief Executive Ed Woodward tender his resignation.

Glazer added: “You made very clear your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right.

“Although the wounds are raw and I understand that it will take time for the scars to heal, I am personally committed to rebuilding trust with our fans and learning from the message you delivered with such conviction.”

