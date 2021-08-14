Arsenal’s performance in their shock defeat to Brentford raised eyebrows, and caught the attention of Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame who said “we just must NOT excuse or accept mediocrity.”

Goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard earned the Bees a deserved 2-0 win on their Premier League bow.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta conceded the performance was not good enough, and that was a sentiment shared by Kagame.

The Rwandan president is a huge fan of football, and Arsenal in particular, and he made his feelings known after the loss on Friday.

“We just must not excuse or accept mediocrity,” Kagame wrote on Twitter. “A team has to be built with a purpose to win win-win. So that when we lose...it was not to be expected!”

Arsenal have been left behind by the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, and Kagame questioned the club’s strategy.

Kagame said: "It's been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups&downs-more downs until this point. Can't we have a plan that really works?? One part to look at is how we deal in the market- players we buy to execute the plan. The touch&go mentality does not bring change."

Arsenal’s next game will be a severe test, as they entertain Chelsea next Sunday - with a trip to Manchester City following on the heels of a meeting with the Blues.

