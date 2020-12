Football

'We need to score urgently' - Arsenal's Mikel Arteta after 2-0 loss to Tottenham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his team are not clinical enough after they lost 2-0 against rivals Tottenham in the north London derby. "We need to score goals, if not it is unsustainable. It doesn't matter what we do in the other departments on the pitch if we don't score goals, so we have to put the ball in the net urgently."

