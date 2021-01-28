Manchester United have issued a statement condemning those who directed racial abuse at Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe after the defeat to Sheffield United.

“Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night’s game," said the statement.

Premier League Man Utd fall off the top of the Premier League, Tuchel Out - The Warm-Up 4 HOURS AGO

“We utterly condemn it and it is encouraging to see other fans condemn this on social media also.

“Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our All Red All Equal initiative.

"Identifying these anonymous mindless idiots remains problematic. We urge social media platforms and regulatory authorities to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behaviour.“

Both players received a torrent of messages on Twitter and Instagram, with Tuanzebe apparently later deleting his accounts.

Captain Harry Maguire took to his own social media to reiterate the club's statement, posting a photo of himself taking the knee before the match, and adding, "We will not tolerate it."

Premier League 'So poor' - Solskjaer slams defending after shock defeat to Sheffield United 14 HOURS AGO