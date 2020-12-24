WBA boss Sam Alladyce thinks that Arsenal are now in a relegation fight.

Allardyce's 19th-placed side are also in their own relegation battle and host Arsenal on January 2, following games with champions Liverpool and promoted Leeds United in the busy festive period.

Asked if Arsenal - who are 15th on 14 points after making their worst start to a season since 1974-75 - were among their rivals to avoid the drop to the Championship, Allardyce told reporters: "If they're in the bottom eight at the moment, yes. Absolutely."

Former England boss Allardyce claimed that Arsenal's League Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City in Tuesday's 4-1 quarter-finals defeat will have further damaged the morale of Mikel Arteta's team.

Arsenal have lost all but two of their last seven Premier League games.

"Getting beaten again ... though it's not in the league - as it does with our players, drains the confidence of Arsenal's players. Of course it will," Allardyce stated.

"They'll be wondering what's hit them, they'll be wondering why they're down there. They'll be wondering what it's going to take to get out of that position.

"I know what it takes, I hope I can convince the players to respond to what I say on what it takes to get out of it. I hope we can push at Arsenal when they play us ... and try and beat them or anybody in the bottom eight."

