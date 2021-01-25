Pep Guardiola has labelled Sam Allardyce a “genius” for his history with saving teams from relegation.

Having previously kept Sunderland and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Allardyce was appointed in December to try and do the same with West Brom.

He has so far overseen a draw at Liverpool and win over Wolves to help keep the Baggies in touch with their relegation rivals - but still six points from safety.

Ahead of a meeting between West Brom and Manchester City on Tuesday, City boss Guardiola said: “It is not easy to take over a team during the season, but against Wolves, Liverpool, other clubs he got good results.

"Sam Allardyce is a genius to take these teams when everyone believes it is over and get results.

"It happens once, twice, three times you can't say it is lucky because he has done it so many times."

City have won 10 consecutive games in all competitions since they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom last month.

They responded to that frustrating stalemate with a 1-0 win at Southampton, which Guardiola claims was a turning point for City this season.

"It was difficult and at that moment Southampton were in top form. We were able to beat them and then we started the process of playing better," Guardiola said.

"We were far away from the top of the league, but then we started getting closer, training better, sleeping better."

City are second in the league, two points behind leaders Manchester United but with a game in hand.

