West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has criticised the Premier League's decision to charge fans extra to watch matches via pay-per-view.
Domestic broadcasters have been airing Premier League games since the June restart as a temporary measure with fans still barred from stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, matches not already selected for broadcast in October, including West Brom's 0-0 draw against Burnley on Monday, are being priced at 14.95 pounds per game.
- VAR for Merseyside derby forgot the rules after Pickford challenge – Paper Round
- Get ready for the chaos of the Champions League - The Warm-Up
"Football should not be free, but affordable," Bilic told reporters. "Football is the sport for masses, a working-class sport, and it should be affordable to everybody."
Lampard confident Chelsea will sort defensive issues