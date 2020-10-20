West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has criticised the Premier League's decision to charge fans extra to watch matches via pay-per-view.

Domestic broadcasters have been airing Premier League games since the June restart as a temporary measure with fans still barred from stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, matches not already selected for broadcast in October, including West Brom's 0-0 draw against Burnley on Monday, are being priced at 14.95 pounds per game.

"Football should not be free, but affordable," Bilic told reporters. "Football is the sport for masses, a working-class sport, and it should be affordable to everybody."

